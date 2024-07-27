Seaway Veterinary Clinic hosts Canine Carnival to fundraise for local rescue shelter

The Seaway Veterinary Clinic hosted a Canine Carnival Saturday to celebrate its second anniversary and to raise funds for a local rescue shelter in Brockville, Ont.

The carnival featured dog-themed fair games, an obstacle course and a dunk-a-doctor tank.

Revenue from all ticket sales will go towards I Am Alive Rescue, which is a dog shelter in the Brockville area.

"We've worked really closely with this rescue basically since we opened," explained Danae O'Neill, the manager of the Seaway Veterinary Clinic.

"They do such a great job that we just want to support them in any way we can."

The rescue shelter brings every new dog they receive to the clinic, and they have developed a strong relationship over the past two years.

"We work very well, very hard with this clinic," said volunteer Sharon Yeldon. "They really support us a lot. And today is a fine example."

The carnival was also a way for the clinic to say thank you to the community.

A few weeks ago, the Seaway Veterinary Clinic won the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's 2024 Veterinary Appreciation Award, given to the veterinarian with the most nominations from customers.

"We ended up winning because of how (many) people showed up for us," O'Neill continued. "So, I wanted to give back to all the great people who supported us."