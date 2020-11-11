OTTAWA -- Seasonal temperatures will move into Ottawa overnight, after four straight days of record-breaking temperatures.

The temperature warmed up to 19C at 3 p.m., setting the record for warmest Remembrance Day in Ottawa history. The previous record for warmest Nov. 11 in Ottawa history was 16.5C set back in 2002.

Ottawa also set records for warm temperatures on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday's high of 23.C broke the record of 19.4C for the warmest Nov. 10 in Ottawa.

However, the late taste of summer-like weather will end overnight in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to cool down to 0C tonight.

Thursday's forecast includes sunshine and a high of 10C, which is still about five degrees above normal.

On Friday, expect a cloudy day with a high of 8C.

Saturday's outlook calls for mostly cloudy and a high of 4C.

The average temperatures for this time of year is a high of 5C and a low of minus 2C.