OTTAWA -- Mother Nature has delivered a break from the hot and humid weather after seven straight days of temperatures above 30C.

Environment Canada lifted the heat warning for Ottawa overnight as a series of storms moved across the region.

The forecast calls for two straight days of seasonal temperatures, before the temperatures begin to warm up over the weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast:

Today: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 24C, with the humidex it will feel like 27.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Low 14C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 28C.

Saturday: Showers. High 26C.