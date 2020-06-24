Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Seasonal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa as heat warning ends
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 6:51AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Mother Nature has delivered a break from the hot and humid weather after seven straight days of temperatures above 30C.
Environment Canada lifted the heat warning for Ottawa overnight as a series of storms moved across the region.
The forecast calls for two straight days of seasonal temperatures, before the temperatures begin to warm up over the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast:
Today: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 24C, with the humidex it will feel like 27.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Low 14C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 28C.
Saturday: Showers. High 26C.