Seasonal but cloudy Tuesday afternoon
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:13AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:26PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A grey sky will hang overhead for much of the day Tuesday.
Environment Canada says Tuesday's high is 4°C, which is about average for March 24.
Clouds should clear out in the evening. The low overnight is -6°C; again, fairly normal for this time of the year.
Milder temperatures are expected in the coming week, with a sun/cloud mix Wednesday and a high of 7°C. Thursday could see a mix of rain showers or snow flurries, depending on when the temperature crosses over the freezing mark. The high Thursday is also 7°C.
The outlook for Friday is fairly sunny with a mild high of 9°C.
The Ottawa Airport saw 5.6 cm of snow Monday.
