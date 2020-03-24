OTTAWA -- A grey sky will hang overhead for much of the day Tuesday.

Environment Canada says Tuesday's high is 4°C, which is about average for March 24.

Clouds should clear out in the evening. The low overnight is -6°C; again, fairly normal for this time of the year.

Milder temperatures are expected in the coming week, with a sun/cloud mix Wednesday and a high of 7°C. Thursday could see a mix of rain showers or snow flurries, depending on when the temperature crosses over the freezing mark. The high Thursday is also 7°C.

The outlook for Friday is fairly sunny with a mild high of 9°C.

The Ottawa Airport saw 5.6 cm of snow Monday.