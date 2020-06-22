GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau police say they continue to search for a woman who went missing in the Ottawa River Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday emergency responders on both sides of the river received calls about a boat that was spinning out of control.

The driver had reportedly fallen on his own boat and lost consciousness, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Gatineau fire crews were the first to the scene and were able to reach the boat safely. The driver regained consciousness and said a second person was on board but was missing.

Water rescue teams from Ottawa and Gatineau searched the river Sunday but did not find the woman.

Gatineau police said Monday that the search continued along the shoreline on boulevard Hurtubise in the city's east end. Gatineau police water teams as well as divers from Quebec's provincial police force, the Sûreté du Québec, are involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to call Gatineau Police at 819-246-INFO (4636).