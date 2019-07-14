

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police say a “major” search is underway for two teenagers missing in the western section of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both 16, were last seen on July 11 on the Western Uplands Train between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

The girls, experienced campers, had been part of a group camping in the park and had a tent and limited supplies with them.

Police are searching from the air on the ground. Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and canine unit, officers from several detachments and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests are all on scene.

Mirota is described as thin, five feet tall with long auburn hair. Malek is about six feet tall and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.