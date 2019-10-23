

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OPP in the Hawkesbury area are looking for help finding a man reported missing in September.

27-year-old Danick Bourgeois was last in contact with relatives in July 2019, in the St-Bernardin area of Nation Municipality.

His family reported him missing last month.

He is described as a white man, 5’7” tall 148 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bourgeois is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP detachment at 613-632-2729 or 1-888-310-1122.