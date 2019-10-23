Search underway for Eastern Ontario man missing since July
Danick Bourgois missing since July 2019
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:53PM EDT
OPP in the Hawkesbury area are looking for help finding a man reported missing in September.
27-year-old Danick Bourgeois was last in contact with relatives in July 2019, in the St-Bernardin area of Nation Municipality.
His family reported him missing last month.
He is described as a white man, 5’7” tall 148 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bourgeois is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP detachment at 613-632-2729 or 1-888-310-1122.