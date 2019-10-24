

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - An Ottawa family is desperately searching for 13-year-old Alexandre Baron, saying they are concerned for his well-being.

Ottawa Police say Baron was last seen leaving his home on Oct. 22 around 2:45 p.m. in the Blossom Park area.

Baron is described as 5'8", 115 lbs with short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.