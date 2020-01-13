OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are still searching for an accused offender who was released by mistake.

Brendon Wayne Spurrell, 22, is considered to be dangerous, police said. He's facing charges including assault and sexual assault.

He appeared in court on Monday and was released from custody, even though he wasn't supposed to be.

Police said the circumstances of his release are being investigated by provincial authorities.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10” (178cm), 160 lbs (73kg) with black short hair and blue eyes.

If you see Spurrell, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.