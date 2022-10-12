Search continues for Ottawa man last seen in Ladysmith, Que.

It’s been more than 10 days since 57-year-old Michael Scandiffio went missing in the Pontiac region.

“We’re hoping and praying we see him very soon,” said his cousin, Susan Scandiffio. “Mike went missing on October 1st. He was at Oktoberfest with his wife and friends in Lady Smith.”

She says the Gloucester resident was heading north on highway 303 toward the Otter Lake area in a black 2017 Ford Escape.

“He was bringing food to his teenage son and friend to their cottage and unfortunately didn’t arrive,” she said. “In the ten minutes between Ladysmith and Otter Lake, he disappeared.”

For more than a week, officers from the Sûreté du Québec and the MRC des Pontiac have searched the area, going door-to-door. Officials and residents have been searching the woods as well. So far, they have no leads and say his vehicle has not been found.

“We want that search to keep going until he is found,” said Scandiffio. “He’s so deeply in love with his family and his sons and we know he would do anything at all to get back to them.”

With the fall season drawing people out to trails in the area, the family is asking hunters and hikers to be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary.