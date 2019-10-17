

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





Ottawa Police continue to search for a man whose vehicle was found last week in the parking lot of a hiking trail.

40-year-old Peter Prachar was last seen October 10th in the Algonquin College area. His family is concerned for his safety.

His 2010 grey 4-door Toyota Corolla was found October 15th at the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail parking lot, near Renaud and Anderson Roads. Officers searched the area for Prachar, but he remains missing.

Prachar is 5’8 feet (173cm), 200 lbs (91kg), heavy build, with brown hair, brown beard with a little grey in it and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, red reversible shorts, and running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prachar is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.