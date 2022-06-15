Scrap the App: Prescott, Ont. mayor joins calls to drop the ArriveCan app requirements

The Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in Johnstown as seen from the Prescott Riverwalk Park. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in Johnstown as seen from the Prescott Riverwalk Park. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina