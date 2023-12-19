OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Scott Fraser appointed as permanent chief of Kingston police

    Scott Fraser has been appointed Kingston's new Chief of Police (Facebook/Kingston Police) Scott Fraser has been appointed Kingston's new Chief of Police (Facebook/Kingston Police)

    The Kingston Police Service has appointed Acting Chief of Police Scott Fraser as the permanent chief of the force after a year-long hiring process.

    The police board announced his appointment in a news release on Tuesday. Fraser has been serving as acting chief for the last year following Chief Antje McNeely’s retirement and previously served as Kingston’s deputy chief of police since Oct. 2021.

    "After a thorough recruitment process that attracted candidates from across Canada, we are confident that Scott Fraser is the right leader to continue with the priorities and objectives set out in our strategic plan to meet the changing needs, values and expectations of the community," said Kingston Police Services Board chair, Jarrod Stearns.

    Fraser said in Tuesday's news release that said he was proud and honoured by the appointment.

    “I want to thank the Kingston Police Services Board for the opportunity to lead the members of the Kingston Police.," Fraser said.

    "It truly takes a team to deliver our mission of working in partnership with the community to support and protect the safety of all Kingstonians."

    Fraser, 53, is originally from Carleton Place, Ont. and has had a career in policing since 1991, previously serving in Vancouver and Brockville.

    He will become the permanent police chief effective Jan. 1.

      

