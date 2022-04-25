Schreiner promises transit fare cut, cancellation of 417 widening if Green Party forms government in Ontario
The leader of the Ontario Green Party says a Green government, if formed, would cut transit fares in Ottawa and cancel the planned widening of Highway 417.
Mike Schreiner was in Ottawa Monday as part of a pre-election tour.
Schreiner said urban sprawl is making life more difficult and less affordable, and he laid the blame for sprawl at the feet of Premier Doug Ford.
"He’s forcing people into long, expensive, soul-crushing commutes, which increases climate pollution, harms our health, paves over farmland and makes the climate emergency even worse," Schreiner said.
He said a Green government would cut transit fares in Ottawa in half for three months, restore the 50 per cent provincial cost-share for transit operations, implement time-of-day pricing for transit services, and cancel the planned widening of the 417 between Maitland and Highway 416.
Local Green Party candidates Michelle Petersen (Orléans), Shelby Bertrand (Ottawa Centre), Christian Proulx (Ottawa-Vanier) and Thalia Riden (Glengarry-Prescott-Russell), joined Schreiner for the announcement in Ottawa on Monday.
Schreiner, who represents the riding of Guelph, is the only Green MPP in the legislature ahead of the writ period, which should be announced soon.
Election Day in Ontario is slated for June 2.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 4 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Heavy rain and mild temperatures on the way for Ottawa
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about US$44B
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Record rise of antisemitism in 2021 with surge of violent incidents
B'nai Brith Canada says there were record levels of antisemitism in Canada last year, with sharp increases in Quebec and British Columbia.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Atlantic
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the NDP’s election platform and what it will cost
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
-
Crown seeks 23-year sentence for Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters
Prosecutors say a driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago should be sentenced to 23 years behind bars, minus roughly three years for time spent in custody awaiting trial.
-
Elderly man pulled from burning home in Woodbridge has died, officials confirm
An elderly man who was rushed to hospital following a house fire in Woodbridge on Sunday afternoon has died.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Hospitalized Quebec woman, 83, wakes up with one ring missing and the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
'I don't want to live anymore': Woman with Type 1 diabetes feels her body breaking down
Tanya Denis and her grandson live in Kanesatake, Que. and are among the growing number of Canadians that have diabetes, and among the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have been diagnosed with one of the types of diabetes.
Northern Ontario
-
Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case
The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from a 2019 incident.
-
Sault police charge teen with weapons, assault offences
A 17-year-old is facing a list of charges in Sault Ste. Marie after the canine unit led police to a home on Wellington Street East following an attack on two people, officials say.
-
Saturday's standoff in New Sudbury ended safely: police
Greater Sudbury Police Service has provided new information about an eight-hour standoff on the weekend in a New Sudbury residential neighbourhood.
London
-
'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. business owners react after fatal hit and run
Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after a fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.
-
More than 150 people on strike at Tillsonburg auto parts plant
More than 100 employees at a Tillsonburg auto parts plant are on strike for the first time in the plant's 40-year history.
-
MLHU reporting more than 200 new COVID cases over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 273 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past three days.
Winnipeg
-
WRHA CEO says current hospital wait times are concerning
The CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) calls current hospital wait times concerning, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
-
How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?
Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres of precipitation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Calgary
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Fundraiser for Saddle Ridge shooting victim's family surpasses goal
An online fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Calgary man who was fatally shot earlier this month has eclipsed its initial target.
-
Record number of organ transplants performed in southern Alberta in 2021
Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of organ transplants were performed in southern Alberta last year.
Saskatoon
-
Robbery at gunpoint reported in area prior to man's shooting death: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
-
COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high
The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.
Edmonton
-
Maroon 5 to play concert in Edmonton in August
Maroon 5 will hit the stage at Rogers Place this summer as part of their 2022 world tour.
-
No injuries reported after 2 separate fires in west Edmonton
A lack of hydrants posed a challenge for firefighters after a blaze broke out at an old workshop at Winterburn Road and 110 Avenue on Monday.
-
Temporary shared-use paths return to Edmonton streets
Temporary shared-use paths the City of Edmonton is calling Summer Streets are back.
Vancouver
-
After 2 bodies found, Winters Hotel in Gastown could be demolished by end of the day: city
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown could be complete by Monday evening, according to the City of Vancouver.
-
B.C. First Nation where potential remains found proposes settlement after 160-year battle with Canada
A British Columbia First Nation has reached a proposed $135-million settlement with the federal government, 160 years after settlers began taking over its village lands.
-
'Grand Estate' with bowling alley, 15-person hot tub listed in West Vancouver for $23M
If you're in the market for a mansion and can afford nearly $80,000 in annual property taxes, realtors in West Vancouver may have the home for you.
Regina
-
2nd suspect charged in connection to murder of Regina woman
A second woman has been charged in connection to the death of Peri Redwood, who was murdered in October of 2021, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
4,500 customers still without power as crews continue repairs: SaskPower
Around 4,500 customers are still without power in southeast Saskatchewan as SaskPower crews continue with repair work following a spring snowstorm.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.