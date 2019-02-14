

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It’s back to work and school today for tens of thousands of people after the biggest snowstorm of the season.

Ottawa received 31 cm of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. Petawawa received 25 cm of snow, while Pembroke and Brockville saw 22 cm of snow.

Classes will resume today at the following school boards following Wednesday’s Snow Day:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

French public and Catholic schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The University of Ottawa will reopen today after closing on Wednesday for the storm. Carleton University says classes resumed Wednesday evening following the storm.

Algonquin College’s Ottawa campus reopened at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Algonquin’s campuses in Pembroke and Perth will reopen today.

The City of Ottawa’s curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection will resume today. Wednesday’s pick-up will take place today, with collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.