OTTAWA -- Here’s a list of activities being offered in Ottawa during the one-day teacher strikes.

City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa says it will offer day camp programs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Camps will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and cost $40/a day for children between the ages of 4 and 12.

Camp locations:

Alexander Community Centre

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn

Greely Community Centre

Greenboro Community Centre

Hintonburg Community Centre (Wednesday and Thursday only)

Kanata Recreation Complex

Manotick Community Centre

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata

Rideauview Community Centre

Sandy Hill Community Centre (Wednesday and Thursday only)

St-Laurent Complex

Walter Baker Sports Centre

To register, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/news/winter-day-camp-registration-now-open-next-weeks-school-closures

Ottawa Athletic Club

The Ottawa Athletic Club will be offering day camps on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Activities will consist of Tennis, Karate, Yoga, Swimming and other fun activities.

Contact segah@ottawaathleticclub.com for more information

Rideau Sports Centre

The Rideau Sports Centre is offering strike camps on Wednesday and Thursday.

To register, visit https://www.sportsclubsoft.com/rideau/home/reportView.do?id=165&camptypeid=41

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa is offering strike day camps for Grade 2 to 6 students.

For more information, visit the uOttawa website.