School strike day activities for kids in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Here’s a list of activities being offered in Ottawa during the one-day teacher strikes.
City of Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says it will offer day camp programs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Camps will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and cost $40/a day for children between the ages of 4 and 12.
Camp locations:
- Alexander Community Centre
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn
- Greely Community Centre
- Greenboro Community Centre
- Hintonburg Community Centre (Wednesday and Thursday only)
- Kanata Recreation Complex
- Manotick Community Centre
- Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata
- Rideauview Community Centre
- Sandy Hill Community Centre (Wednesday and Thursday only)
- St-Laurent Complex
- Walter Baker Sports Centre
To register, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/news/winter-day-camp-registration-now-open-next-weeks-school-closures
Ottawa Athletic Club
The Ottawa Athletic Club will be offering day camps on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Activities will consist of Tennis, Karate, Yoga, Swimming and other fun activities.
Contact segah@ottawaathleticclub.com for more information
Rideau Sports Centre
The Rideau Sports Centre is offering strike camps on Wednesday and Thursday.
To register, visit https://www.sportsclubsoft.com/rideau/home/reportView.do?id=165&camptypeid=41
University of Ottawa
The University of Ottawa is offering strike day camps for Grade 2 to 6 students.
For more information, visit the uOttawa website.