School buses running in Ottawa on Friday

School buses are running in Ottawa on Friday, after the first significant snowfall in more than three weeks blanketed the capital.

Environment Canada reported 9.8 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Thursday evening, with light snow continuing overnight.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school buses are running for the Ottawa Catholic School Board on Friday. It's a Professional Development Day for elementary and secondary schools with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

"A weather assessment was conducted this morning (Fri. Feb 16, 2024). Please be advised that school bus/van transportation service will be running today for the English Catholic schools (OCSB) within the City of Ottawa," the OSTA said in a statement.

"However, there may be delays."

School buses are also running in Ottawa for schools with the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est..

Buses are running for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, but some individual school cancellations are being reported.

Most school buses are running for students in the Renfrew County District School Board and Renfrew County Catholic District School Board. Officials say buses are cancelled for the "Zone 4 Madawaska area" on Friday.

O-Train

OC Transpo says the O-Train is running on Friday morning, but warns that bus riders should expect some delays on bus routes due to the snow.

"Line 1 has started," OC Transpo said on social media just after 5 a.m.

"OC Transpo and Para Transpo services will operate with caution and service delays are expected. Plan ahead and be cautious when boarding, exiting, and at station platforms."