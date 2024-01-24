OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • School buses running for Ottawa schools on Wednesday following overnight snow

    Overnight snow blanketed Ottawa roads on Wednesday, Jan. 24. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Overnight snow blanketed Ottawa roads on Wednesday, Jan. 24. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa's school bus authority is warning parents and students to expect some delays on school bus runs on Wednesday, after an overnight snowfall hit the capital.

    The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school buses are running for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board on Wednesday.

    "A weather assessment was conducted this morning (Wed. Jan 24th).  Please be advised that school bus/van transportation service will be running today for the English Catholic and Public and French Catholic and Public schools within the City of Ottawa," the OSTA said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "However there may be delays."

    As of 5:50 a.m., the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario reported no school bus cancellations for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

    The overnight snowfall left 4 cm of snow on roads across the city of Ottawa.

    Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

    "A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected," Environment Canada said in a statement.

    "Significant ice build-up due to a long-lasting period of freezing rain."

    Environment Canada says freezing drizzle or light flurries will persist today, precipitation transitions to freezing rain.

    "Freezing rain is expected to last for many hours before tapering off Thursday morning."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the three-year cruise fell apart

    In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.

    A list of mass killings in the United States this year

    The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened Sunday in Joliet, Illinois, where authorities say a 23-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing eight people and injuring a ninth person in suburban Chicago before fatally shooting himself during a later confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News