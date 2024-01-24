School buses running for Ottawa schools on Wednesday following overnight snow

Ottawa's school bus authority is warning parents and students to expect some delays on school bus runs on Wednesday, after an overnight snowfall hit the capital.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school buses are running for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board on Wednesday.

"A weather assessment was conducted this morning (Wed. Jan 24th). Please be advised that school bus/van transportation service will be running today for the English Catholic and Public and French Catholic and Public schools within the City of Ottawa," the OSTA said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "However there may be delays."

As of 5:50 a.m., the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario reported no school bus cancellations for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

The overnight snowfall left 4 cm of snow on roads across the city of Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

"A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Significant ice build-up due to a long-lasting period of freezing rain."

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle or light flurries will persist today, precipitation transitions to freezing rain.

"Freezing rain is expected to last for many hours before tapering off Thursday morning."