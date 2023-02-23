School buses cancelled in Ottawa and the region due to snow

All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday after the region was blanketed with snow overnight.

English and French school boards across the region have cancelled buses today, but schools remain open.

School buses are cancelled for:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Aboout 15 centimetres of snow had fallen in Ottawa as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with a few more centimetres expected.