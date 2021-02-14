OTTAWA -- Residents of Ottawa and the region are digging out from a significant overnight snowfall, and it's not expected to stop until Tuesday evening.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario. The heavy snow is expected to continue throughout the mornining, tapering off to lighter snow before ending early in the evening.

Environment Canada says up to 25 centimetres of snow will have fallen before the storm finishes.

All English and French school boards across Ottawa and eastern Ontario have cancelled school buses Tuesday morning. Some schools are still open.

The weather agency is warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the snowfall warning says. "Surcaes such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The warning covers Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario, including the Prescott and Russell area, Renfrew County, Lanark County, and along Highway 401 between Belleville and Cornwall. A snowfall warning is in effect for Gatineau as well.

The high for Ottawa on Tuesday is -8 C. Things are expected to warm up later this week, with high temperatures approaching the freezing mark.

WINTER PARKING BAN

The City of Ottawa is putting a winter weather parking ban in place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though the hours might be extended if crews need additional time to complete winter operations.

"This ban is necessary to allow us to address the significant snowfall that will have fallen," the City says on its website. "The timing has been chosen to allow us to tackle the main roads, sidewalks and cycling network and to make them as safe as possible for buses and commuters before getting into residential areas."

All residents, except those with a residential parking permit, are required to move their vehicles from the roadway or risk a ticket and/or tow.

During winter weather parking bans, residents will have access to select OC Transpo park and rides.