School bus slides into the ditch in Russell County
Published Friday, February 4, 2022 1:18PM EST
One person suffered serious injuries in a school bus crash in Russell County.
Ontario Provincial Police says a school bus left Des Tulipes Street in Hammond Friday morning and entered a ditch.
An adult passenger on the bus was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say 12 children on the bus were not hurt.
Police continue to investigate.