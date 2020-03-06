School bus full of students strikes parked car in Arnprior: OPP
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 11:39AM EST
A parked vehicle was struck by a school bus in Arnprior on March 6 (CTV News Ottawa viewer photo)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate after a school bus struck at least one parked vehicle in Arnprior.
Witnesses tell CTV News Ottawa a school bus, full of students, hit a parked car in front of Arnprior District High School on Bell Street Friday morning.
The driver of the school bus was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
None of the students on board the bus were injured.
RELATED IMAGES