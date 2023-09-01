School bus driver stopped for speeding south of Ottawa

A school bus driver received an early back-to-school lesson on the rules of the road, after Ontario Provincial Police officers stopped them for speeding south of Ottawa.

The OPP says officers in Grenville set up a speed enforcement blitz on Friday morning following multiple traffic complaints on Rideau River Road.

Twelve charges were laid in 90 minutes, including one to a school bus driver.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the school bus driver was observed going 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Rideau River Road.

There were no kids onboard the bus at the time of the traffic stop.