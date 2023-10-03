Ottawa

    • School bus driver from Whitewater Region facing charges in crash with pickup truck

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a school bus driver from Whitewater Region is facing charges following a crash last week.

    It happened Sept. 28 at around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Perryhill Road. The school bus driver was trying to get onto the highway and hit the pickup truck. Police say there was heavy fog in the area at the time.

    The driver of the school bus and two children were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver wasn't hurt.

    The 69-year-old school bus driver is charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.

