School bus driver charged during OPP speeding blitz in Grenville

Ontario Provincial Police kicked off the Labour Day weekend with a speed enforcement blitz, issuing 12 charges including one to a school bus driver.

The OPP says officers in Grenville set up a speed enforcement blitz on Friday morning following multiple traffic complaints on Rideau River Road.

Twelve charges were laid in 90 minutes, including one to a school bus driver.

Police say there were no kids onboard the school bus at the time of the traffic stop.

No information was released about how fast the bus was travelling.