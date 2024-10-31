School bus driver charged after two-vehicle crash in Pembroke, Ont.

A school bus driver is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act after the bus was involved in a crash in Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Pembroke Street East and William Street just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the school bus was travelling northbound on William Street when the bus collided with a minivan as it attempted to cross Pembroke Street East.

There were 14 elementary school-aged children on the bus. Police say paramedics medically cleared all students on the bus.

The 66-year-old school bus driver is facing a charge of failing to yield to traffic on a through highway under the Highway Traffic Act.