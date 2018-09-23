

Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board have decided to close its schools across the city of Ottawa on Monday.

Some schools are still without power and others need repair; however, the decision to close board-wide appears to be part of the effort to keep people off the road while hydro crews work on restoration and the cleanup from Friday’s tornado and stormy weather continues.

Ottawa’s English public school board said the following in a statement:

“The decision was made in consultation with city emergency services due to extensive power outages and damage to several areas of the city. Ottawa Police have further advised that efforts should be made to reduce the number of people and traffic moving throughout the city due to areas that have been more significantly impacted.”

Before and after school care at those schools will not take place and all extracurricular activities have been called off.

Redeemer Christian High School is also closed.

French public school board, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, says all schools under its jurisdiction will be open Monday exept for Omer Deslauriers and Charlotte Lemieux.

The French Catholic board says the following six schools will be closed Monday:

Terre-des-Jeunes

Edouard-Bond

Pierre-Elliott Trudeau

Pierre-Savard

Sainte-Kateri

Laurier-Carriere

So far, all of the city's colleges and universities will remain open.

Government of Canada workers

Public servants at the federal level are being sent the following message:

"In consultation with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Police Services, and to assist with recovery efforts, the Government of Canada has been asked to minimize commuting, as well as demand on the electrical grid.

As a result, Government of Canada employees in the National Capital Region have been asked stay home, and work from home if possible, on Monday, September 24, 2018. Essential services will continue to be delivered. Government officials are continuing to monitor the situation to determine next steps."