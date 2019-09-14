Scheer on the defensive about Kanata-Carleton candidate Justina McCaffrey
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is on the defensive again about his Kanata-Carleton candidate Justina McCaffrey.
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:43PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:51PM EDT
On Saturday, several Liberals took to social media to share an appearance by McCaffrey back in 2013 with far-right political commentator Faith Goldy. Goldy is among six Canadian people and groups banned by Facebook in April after the platform decided they had broken its policy on spreading hate. The Liberals also raised comments McCaffrey made about Trudeau being "preoccupied" with Quebec and francophones.
Scheer hit the campaign trail with McCaffrey on Saturday afternoon in Kanata where McCaffrey was asked about her friendship with Goldy. McCaffrey did not answer reporters, but she is apologizing for her comments about Trudeau without mentioning Goldy.
Scheer says he won't have anything to do with Goldy and is accusing the Liberals of trying to distract from their record in government and their own problematic candidates, including one accused of making anti-Semitic comments who has since quit the race.
The Conservative leader says his party has been open about issues with its candidates, including some who have apologized for past comments, using it as a way to draw a distinction with Justin Trudeau.
The Tories are looking to win the Kanata-Carleton riding against Liberal incumbent Karen McCrimmon.
-With files from the Canadian Press