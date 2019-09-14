

CTV Ottawa





Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is on the defensive again about his Kanata-Carleton candidate Justina McCaffrey.

On Saturday, several Liberals took to social media to share an appearance by McCaffrey back in 2013 with far-right political commentator Faith Goldy. Goldy is among six Canadian people and groups banned by Facebook in April after the platform decided they had broken its policy on spreading hate. The Liberals also raised comments McCaffrey made about Trudeau being "preoccupied" with Quebec and francophones.

Scheer hit the campaign trail with McCaffrey on Saturday afternoon in Kanata where McCaffrey was asked about her friendship with Goldy. McCaffrey did not answer reporters, but she is apologizing for her comments about Trudeau without mentioning Goldy.

Kanata-Carleton Conservative candidate ⁦@JustinaCPC⁩ addressed the audience for less than 3 minutes before ⁦@AndrewScheer⁩ arrived - she was gone seconds after reporters asked about friendship with controversial ⁦@FaithGoldy⁩ ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/bseQz0XpEA — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 14, 2019

Scheer says he won't have anything to do with Goldy and is accusing the Liberals of trying to distract from their record in government and their own problematic candidates, including one accused of making anti-Semitic comments who has since quit the race.

The Conservative leader says his party has been open about issues with its candidates, including some who have apologized for past comments, using it as a way to draw a distinction with Justin Trudeau.

Andrew Scheer arrives in Kanata to greet ⁦@JustinaCPC⁩ running against ⁦@liberal_party⁩ incumbent ⁦@karenmccrimmon⁩ - ⁦@AndrewScheer⁩ saying he is the leader Canadians can trust ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/xcfMdWwf3J — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 14, 2019

The Tories are looking to win the Kanata-Carleton riding against Liberal incumbent Karen McCrimmon.

-With files from the Canadian Press