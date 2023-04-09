Scattered power outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec

Hydro crews are working this Easter Sunday to restore power following Wednesday's ice storm. While a majority of customers are back on the grid, scattered outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Hydro Ottawa has brought most people in the city back online. Work continues on small pockets of outages that may not be showing up on the online outage map.

"Today, our crews are focused on helping restore power to the homes and businesses who remain without power. In many cases, these outages are caused by debris on secondary lines or damage to their personal electrical equipment," Hydro Ottawa says.

"Our map includes information on power outages affecting 10 or more customers," Hydro Ottawa says. "If you have reported your outage and it does not show on the map, we want to assure you that they have not been forgotten."

HYDRO ONE

Just over 1,000 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario are still without power as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Around 800 customers are to the east of Highway 416, in areas like Embrun, Alexandria, and Vankleek Hill. Restoration times vary but Hydro One is anticipating customers will have their power back on Sunday.

About 200 customers around Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, and Sharbot Lake remain without power. Estimates suggest power could be restored by Sunday evening.

HYDRO QUEBEC

Hydro Quebec is reporting 11,400 customers in the Outaouais region without power around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Outages are mostly in Gatineau, the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais and the Pontiac. More than 3,700 customers in Gatineau are still waiting for power to be restored, 3,345 are out in the MRC des Collines, and 4,000 remain out in Pontiac.

There are still around 94,000 Hydro Quebec customers without power across the province, mostly in the Montreal area.