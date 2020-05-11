OTTAWA -- Saunders Farm is inviting you to enjoy a campfire with up to five people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With physical distancing measures and other restrictions on gatherings in place, Saunders Farm says its team is “creating new experiences to serve our community, while meeting the current safety guidelines and gathering restrictions.”

Starting May 21, Saunders Farm is offering “campfires” every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“Get outside and enjoy a campfire with your loved ones,” Saunders Farm says on its website.

“Our newest experience is perfect for a family outing, date night, or small gathering of up to five people.”

Saunders Farm is offering a “Family Night” or a “Date Night” campfire package, which includes an hour-and-a-half campfire and snacks. The “Date Night” campfire includes a bottle of wine or bottles of sparkling apple cider.

You can book a campfire experience on the Saunders Farm website.