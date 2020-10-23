OTTAWA -- Saunders Farm has announced "Frightfest" is now a drive-thru experience due to the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

In a statement, Saunders Farm says it was informed Thursday that Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services considers "Frightfest" a gathering, meaning no more than 25 guests are permitted on the 100-acre farm at one-time.

"We spent (Thursday) seeking clarification from both the province and the city (who are responsible for enforcing the province's emergency orders) with regards to how our farm business is being interpreted by the city," said Saunders Farm.

"This is not sustainable from a business point of view, so we have again pivoted so that we can continue to operate Frightfest-COVID edition."

Ticketholders are invited to email Saunders Farm to confirm that they will be attending the drive-thru experience. A carload of guests will be allowed to enjoy "Frightfest."

Saunders Farm says any guest not interest in attending the drive-thru experience can seek for a refund.

Frightfest began at Saunders Farm on Sept. 25. It's scheduled to run until Nov. 1.

The Saunders Farm daytime operations will continue as scheduled, with a few agriculture modifications.