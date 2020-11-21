KINGSTON -- It may be only November, but it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas for residents of South Frontenac after a visit from Santa Claus.

One local family decided to spread Christmas cheer Saturday, but hosting a drive-by Santa experience.

Families and kids drive up, and wave hello, having a quick, physically distant chat with St. Nick.

Megan Cross and Tyler Cress hosted the event on their lawn in Harrowsmith, which sits just north of Kingston. They wanted their 10-month-old son TJ to meet Santa for his first Christmas.

They rented a Santa suit to take photos with him, but then decided to reach out to others.

"We just kind of thought it would be a good idea to spread the joy and share with everyone," said Cross. "I made a post online and asked if anyone would be interested and it kind of blew up."

This year, Santa won’t be at the Cataraqui Centre in Kingston, so this may only be the way some families get a magical glimpse.

It was a special moment for 6-year-old Tanner Keeler and his 8-month-old brother Tenneson.

"I didn’t know if he was going to come or not (this year)," says Tanner.

Their mom Sherry says it’s important to have these moments, especially this year.

"I think it just boosts spirits for people," she tells CTV News Ottawa. "That there’s something to believe in out there. That amongst this pandemic there’s still fun things happening."

For Megan Cross spreading joy at Christmas is what it is all about.

"It makes me feel really good seeing all their happy faces as they drive by all the young children."