If you’ve ever wanted to speak with Santa Claus, now is your chance!

“Santa Talk” returns for another season on Newstalk 580 CFRA tonight at 7 p.m.

Whether it’s to tell him what's on your Christmas list or to see how things are going at the North Pole, you have a chance to speak with Santa every weeknight leading up to Christmas by calling 613-521-8255.

You can also join us in-studio as part of our “Santa Talk” broadcast by contacting santa@cfra.com.