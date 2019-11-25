Santa Talk returns to Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 4:00AM EST
If you’ve ever wanted to speak with Santa Claus, now is your chance!
“Santa Talk” returns for another season on Newstalk 580 CFRA tonight at 7 p.m.
Whether it’s to tell him what's on your Christmas list or to see how things are going at the North Pole, you have a chance to speak with Santa every weeknight leading up to Christmas by calling 613-521-8255.
You can also join us in-studio as part of our “Santa Talk” broadcast by contacting santa@cfra.com.