KINGSTON, ONT. -- Santa Claus will be stopping in Kingston, Ont. next month for a parade.

The city of Kingston announced the Nighttime Santa Claus Parade will be held on Nov. 20, following the Ontario government's move to lift capacity limits for outdoor organized events.

The annual Santa Claus parade was originally cancelled due to the health restrictions.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, travelling down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street. This year’s parade is expected to be shorter, as there will be a limited number of entries.

Kingston's Santa Claus parade was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government lifted the capacity limits for all organized public events held outdoors, as long as attendees wear masks when a physical distance of two metres cannot be maintained.