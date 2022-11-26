Santa Claus visits Orleans and Riverside South today

Santa Claus will visit Orleans and Riverside South today as the countdown continues until Christmas morning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Santa Claus parades in Ottawa on Saturday.

SANTA'S PARADE OF LIGHTS

Santa's Parade of Lights is set for 6 p.m. in Orleans.

ROUTE

The parade will travel along St. Joseph Boulevard in Orleans. It will start at Youville Drive and end at Centrum Boulevard.

DONATIONS

You are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the parade, which will be collected by firefighters along the route.

New this year is a "Tip Tap", where you can tap a boot with a debit/credit card or Apple Pay to donate $10.

TRAFFIC

St. Joseph Boulevard eastbound will be closed between Hart Road and Youville Drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The road will close in both directions between Youville Drive and Centrum Boulevard between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

RIVERSIDE SOUTH COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION TOY MOUNTAIN PARADE

Santa Claus arrives in Riverside South this morning for the Riverside South Community Association Toy Mountain Parade.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.

ROUTE

The parade begins at St. Jerome Elementary School, and travels along Spratt Road to Bernard Grandmaitre Elementary School (Spratt Road from Shoreline Drive to Canyon Walk Drive).

DONATIONS

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy to help build the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain this holiday season.

TRAFFIC

Spratt Road will be closed between Shoreline Drive and Canyon Walk Drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.