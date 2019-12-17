OTTAWA -- The snow has fallen, the frigid winter temperatures are back, and shoppers are scrambling to finish or in many cases start Christmas shoppping.

Online shopping sales increase every year and evidence of that was seen on Black Friday with record sales in the U.S.of $9.4 billion.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, most shopping will still be done in-store where customers can see and feel the purchased item.

A recent survey done for the Council shows that 72 per cent of shoppers will still visit a brick- and- mortar store for shopping this holiday season.

That compares to 20 per cent who shop online with a computer or tablet.

Most Canadians will spend an average of $792 during the holiday season.

Over at the Bayshore Shopping Centre, the mall was jammed on Monday.

"The way the calendar works this year, there's one less weekend for Christmas shopping. So people are waking up this week and rushing to get shopping done", said Denis Pelletier, General Manager of the Bayshore Shopping Centre.

Pelletier says overall, he considers this to be a busy but normal Christmas shopping season.