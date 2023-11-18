Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa as part of the Help Santa Toy Parade

Thousands of people lined streets in downtown Ottawa to welcome Santa Claus to town.

On a cold, sunny Saturday morning, the 54th Help Santa Toy Parade travelled from Ottawa City Hall to Lansdowne along Laurier Avenue and Bank Street.

"We're really excited," Cameron Taylor, chair of the Help Santa Toy Parade, tells CTV News Ottawa.

The Help Santa Toy Parade helps kick off the holiday season in the national capital region, and it's the first Santa Claus parade in the lead up to Christmas.

Cameron says the parade will have 60 floats this year, including Santa Claus.

"He told us he will be here with bells on," Cameron said.

Parade Route

The Help Santa Toy Parade began at Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue at 11 a.m.

The parade travelled west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, turned left and travelled south on Bank Street to Lansdowne Park.

Cameron said the parade would take approximately 45 minutes to pass at any point along the route.

Help Santa Campaign

Firefighters and volunteers collected financial donations and new toys during the Help Santa Toy Parade to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign in support of Ottawa's Toy Mountain.

Firefighters carried boots to collect donations, and people could tap their debit or credit card to donate $10.

"We're taking donations online at toyparade.ca; we are taking new, unwrapped gifts at all of the fire stations in the city of Ottawa," Cameron said.

Cameron says it has been a slow start to the campaign for the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association.

"It is tough times. We're down; we're actually about half the amount of toys usually that we have in fire stations right now. It's understandable," Cameron says.

"It's going to be a year where more people need more help, so the people who are able to help we really hope that you can find it in you to contribute a bit."

Toy Mountain provides toys to local families that might otherwise not be able to have gifts on Christmas morning.

CTV Ottawa and MOVE 100 will kick off its Toy Mountain campaign on Monday.