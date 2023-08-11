Sandy Hill Child Care Centre temporarily closing its doors

Sandy Hill Child Care is temporarily using St. Paul's Eastern United Church, but it's unsuitable as a permanent location. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Sandy Hill Child Care is temporarily using St. Paul's Eastern United Church, but it's unsuitable as a permanent location. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina