Chris MacMillan must have thought he had a guardian angel on Monday. Maybe even two. Turns out he might have a whole busload.

MacMillan arrived moments late for his bus, the #46 bound for Billings Bridge, when he watched it pull away from the curb without him. He felt a sense of dread, he says, as he missed the last bus in time to make it to the pharmacy before it closed.

MacMillan uses a wheelchair. He was on his way to pick up a prescription for pain medication.

That’s when he witnessed the first act of kindness. A man driving a Honda, noticed his plight, and took off towards the bus, in a bid to alert the driver. It worked. As he powered in his wheelchair down the sidewalk towards the idling bus, MacMillan wondered if he would get an earful from the waiting driver, and frustrated passengers aboard.

How wrong he was.

When he got on, the driver couldn’t have been more accommodating, asking if there was anything he could do. In fact, the whole bus burst into applause.

MacMillan was overwhelmed.