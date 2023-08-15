Salvation Army in need of donations for Thrift Stores

The rising cost of living has resulted in a surprising challenge for thrift stores. They are finding themselves in a dilemma due to insufficient donations, leaving them short of items to offer.

Amidst escalating inflation affecting the cost of nearly everything, consumers are trying to save a buck wherever they can.

"I'm a retiree on a fixed income, so I can't really, you know, go out and splurge or whatever," says Smriti, a thrift store shopper.

This trend has led many to turn towards thrift stores for savings; however, shoppers know it’s a two way street.

"I would prefer to buy here because that way I make a difference monetarily," says Smriti. "And then I will donate so that they have more and they can help people who need it."

The Salvation Army says the increased demand without as many donations is hurting their inventory supply.

Ted Troughton, Managing Director of the Salvation Army Thrift Store’s National Recycling Operations says, "Getting lots and lots more people coming to our stores, people that are in need trying to make their dollars go further. And the result is we need more donations to keep the shelves full."

Household goods have suffered the most from this reduced flow of contributions.

"Household appliances, small appliances, home decor, ceramics, those types of things," says Troughton. "And that's where we're seeing some of the challenges to fill the shelves."

Dalila Kourdes shops at the Salvation Army Thrift store multiple times per week and knows the importance of donation.

"I give donations all the time," says Kourdes. "Sometimes I even give them the stuff that I bought from them."

Nevertheless, others have opted to directly donate to those in need, bypassing thrift stores.

"Because of the times that we're in … I might need them or give them to other people," says Thrift Store shopper Cecille Smith. "You know, people that I know that need them directly, rather than giving them to a store."

The Salvation Army has appealed to the entire nation for support, from individuals, communities, and businesses, in order to bridge the gap in donations they desperately need.

"I'm all for you know passing it forward," says Smriti. "Don't waste, let somebody use it."