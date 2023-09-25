Salvage plan for ship that ran aground on St. Lawrence Seaway to begin Tuesday morning

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says an operation to move a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. should begin at daybreak on Tuesday.

The NACC Argonaut, a cement carrier, ran aground between St. Regis and Cornwall islands at around 5:33 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt, and there was no pollution to the river, but the trapped ship is impeding traffic on the Seaway.

Seaway management says nine upbound and six downbound ships are currently delayed.

The incident was not related to water levels, management said.

One tugboat, "Ocean Intrepide", is on site to help stabilize the ship and a second, "Ocean K. Rusby" is coming from the lower river to aid in salvage execution.

Management says a plan to initiat salvage should begin Tuesday morning. The ship will relocate on Lake St. Francis for further inspection.