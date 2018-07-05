

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa activist and poet says she nearly died Tuesday night when a stray bullet whipped through her home in Ottawa South narrowly missing her and her two adult sons.

It happened around 11p.m. at her home in the LaFontaine Co-Operative near Bank St. and Albion.

Ottawa Police confirm shots were fired as a nearby car wash on Bank Street. Police say the stray bullets struck at least two homes in the co-op.

“For whatever reason people met there, and that’s where the incident happened. We’re not sure what the incident, what led to it, we’re investigating it,” said Acting Deputy Chief Chris Renwick with Ottawa Police.

No one was injured.

The bullet that entered Joseph’s home came through her computer room where she was working with her son. She says it blew past her forehead before hitting the hallway wall – narrowly missing her other son.

“My boys are mortified, traumatized, like home is a very safe haven for them - well it is supposed to be, and you know, they just want to get out of here,” Joseph said.

Following the incident, the councillor for the area called a meeting with residents and management at the co-op. Both Ottawa Police and Ottawa Bylaw attended.

“Anytime stray bullets come into a neighbourhood like that - it is terrifying,” said Councillor Diane Deans.

Deans has called for more police resources in the past. She says she has asked that additional officers patrol the neighbourhood.

Residents have also started a petition calling for change.

“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable request given the increase and the rise in drug and gun violence,” said Stephanie Mutschler, who has lived in the area for 15 years.