Ryan Reynolds not moving forward with bid for Ottawa Senators, ESPN reports

Ryan Reynolds will not be the new owner of the Ottawa Senators, according to a new report.

ESPN quotes sources as saying Reynolds has decided not to move forward with a bid with the Remington Group for the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre.

The deadline for interested groups to submit final non-binding offers to Galatioti Sports Partners, the New York-based bank that is overseeing the sale for the daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk, is May 15.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan says that according to sources, Reynolds' request for an exclusive window to complete the deal was denied, which led the actor to pull out of the process.

Reynolds was in Ottawa on March 30 with Chris Bratty, president of the Remington Group, to meet with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum and Ottawa Senators officials to discuss the group's bid to buy the Senators.

Reynolds first announced his interest in buying the Senators in November, during an appearance on The Tonight Show. The Deadpool star first visited Ottawa in November to attend a Senators game, and has also met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The bid featuring Reynolds and Bratty was one of seven groups reportedly still in the running to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

American rapper Snoop Dogg is part of a bid led by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks to purchase the Ottawa Senators. Last weekend, Postmedia reported Toronto artist The Weeknd joined Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group for their bid to purchase the club.