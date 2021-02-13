OTTAWA -- Ryan Dzingel is an Ottawa Senator once again.

The 28-year-old Dzingel, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019 and later signed as a free agent with the Carolina Hurricanes, has been traded back to Canada's capital in a deal with the Hurricanes.

Dzingel returns to Ottawa in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.

So far this season, Dzingel has scored two goals and two assists in 11 games with Carolina. In his final season with Ottawa before being traded he had 22 goals and 22 assists in 57 games.

Galchenyuk and Paquette were each skating in their first season for Ottawa.