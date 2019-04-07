Rwandan genocide remembered 25 years later
Hundreds gather outside Canadian War Museum April 7, 2019.
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 5:27PM EDT
A crowd of more than 500 people gathered to commemorate 25 years since the Rwandan genocide.
An estimated 800,000 lives were lost during the 100-day massacre which targeted the country’s Tutsi class and moderate Hutus; who refused to participate in the mass killings of the Tutsi.
Ghislain Shema was 7 years old when his father was killed in Rwanda. He was led to freedom in Congo by his father; whom he calls his hero and a visionary.
“I would like to tell him we made it,” said Shema, who organized the commemoration as part of Humura Association; a group of survivors in Ottawa committed to preventing a future genocide in the country.
Shema, joined hundreds of Rwandans who stood side by side, holding signs and sharing stories of survival and sorrow.
“Every single minute, I was expecting to be killed.” said Jean-Claude Ngabonziza, who was 34 at the time of the slaughter. Ngabonziza lost 4 siblings in the 1994 genocide.
“I still feel the pain, can never forget them,” said Félicité Murangira, who lost her mother, cousins, aunts and uncles.
“Today when I see so many people outside to support, to remember I see hope, I know that we will be able to change to forget and to forgive.” said Murangira.
Rwandan-Canadians born after the genocide joined their parents for the ceremony. The crowd grew from 150 people in 2018 to more than 500 Sunday afternoon.
25 white balloons, marking every year since the 100 day massacre, were set free outside the Canadian War Museum; a reminder of the lives lost a quarter century ago.
“My message to the entire world is what happened in Rwanda, it can happen everywhere.” said Ngabonziza.