

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have issued a composite sketch of a man suspected of attempting to pick up a child he wasn't supposed to at a Russell-area daycare in September.

OPP first alerted the media about the incident September 7, saying a man had entered the daycare, asked to pick up a child, but could not provide a last name. Daycare staff checked with parents and found that no pick-ups were scheduled at the time. It was Tuesday, Sept. 4 at around 5:00 p.m.

The man is described as white, about 5’9” tall and between 35 and 40 years old. The man spoke English with no accent, had tattoos on both arms, was well built, and had about a week’s worth of facial hair growth at the time. He was wearing a plaid t-shirt.

OPP also continue to investigate a second incident involving a suspicious vehicle and a child. An unknown driver began slowly following a child who was riding a bike on Concession St. and Craig St. in Russell. The windows of the car were tinted, so no description of the driver is available.

The vehicle is described as an older, black, midsize sedan with tinted windows and a tinted windshield. It had dark rims and some rust above the front license plate. The make and model of the car is unknown and no license plate number is available.

Police are not sure if this incident–which happened Wednesday, Sept. 5 at around 2:30 p.m.–is connected with the previous incident at the daycare.

If you can assist to identify the male or the vehicle or have any information in regards those events please contact Detective Constable Michael Cunning (michael.cunning@opp.ca) or 613-443-4499 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.