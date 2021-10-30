OTTAWA -- A Russell, Ont. woman is out $168,000 after paying a contractor for work never completed, a paramedic is fired for forging a COVID-19 vaccination document and meet the capital's newest millionaire.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Renovation work started at Allison Brookes' home in Russell, Ont. this week after she alleges the last person she hired took nearly $170,000 and didn't complete the work.

"They only started on Tuesday, they've already got the bathroom shower reframed in, they're working on properly installing the ceiling in the living room which was already starting to fall down," Brookes said.

On Thursday, CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin told the story about how Brookes alleges she and other homeowners are out thousands of dollars after she says a local contractor took their money for work that was never finished or in some cases never even started.

"Since the story aired I've had a couple contractors reach out privately to me through Facebook offering to give us a hand," Brookes said on Friday. "And from Russell too. It's a great little community so it's been really nice for the community to come out and offer to help."

Ottawa police have charged Cory Cahill with 65 offences including fraud, uttering threats, mischief and forgery after several people came forward to police with allegations against him.

The Ottawa Police Service will now require all members to be fully vaccinated, after coming under fire for its original COVID-19 vaccination policy.

On Oct. 22, police announced employees will have to disclose their vaccination status, and any unvaccinated member would need to undergo COVID-19 testing every 72 hours.

After a week of pressure from Mayor Jim Watson, councillors and the public to require all officers to be fully vaccinated, Chief Peter Sloly announced the new policy would take effect Jan. 31, 2022

"As Chief, my job is to ensure we have the resources needed to respond immediately and effectively to any emergency and keep the public safe. In a pandemic, that also means working closely with Ottawa Public Health towards the goal of 100 percent vaccination for all our members, as announced earlier this month," said Sloly in a statement.

"It is with those guiding principles in mind that I am announcing the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) will be instituting a mandatory vaccination policy for all members effective January 31, 2022."

An Ottawa paramedic charged with using a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine certificate in order to keep his job has been fired from the service.

Ottawa police announced Thursday that a 30-year-old man was facing charges in connection to the forging of a vaccination document.

Police say the man obtained his certificate by submitting forged documents and attesting he had received two vaccination doses from a provincial vaccine clinic. The city of Ottawa informed police about the man’s fraudulent certificate on Oct. 21.

The man was one of four people charged in connection to fake COVID-19 vaccination documents in Ottawa this week.

On Tuesday, a Gatineau man was charged following an "extensive and complex investigation" into forged COVID-19 vaccination certificates

On Friday, an Ottawa emergency shelter worker and a man were charged for allegedly using forged documents to falsely attest they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than $100,000 in fines were handed out in Kingston, Ont. during the 'fake homecoming' celebrations last weekend.

Kingston police estimated approximately 4,000 people gathered in the University District on Oct. 23 for parties, one week after thousands gathered for unsanctioned Queen's University homecoming parties.

Police officers from Durham and York regions, Toronto, Gananoque, Smiths Falls, Belleville, and the OPP were called in to support Kingston police on Saturday.

Police and bylaw officers issued 27 tickets worth $2,000 each for attending, hosting or sponsoring an aggravated nuisance party, 30 tickets for failing to comply with a nuisance order, 55 tickets for sound violations and 81 charges for Liquor Licensing Act violations.

An Ottawa man who initially thought he won $5,000 is Ottawa's newest millionaire.

Kilal Taha, a married father, won more than $5.7 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw this month, splitting the grand prize.

The 21-year-old said he saw a ‘congratulations’ message appear when he checked his ticket on the OLG app, but initially thought he had won much less.

“I went home and showed my wife the ticket thinking I won $5,000. It was my wife who told me it was actually a $5 million win,” he told the OLG.

He said he plans to purchase a big family home with his winnings and start his own business.