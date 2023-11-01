Rural French Catholic schools in eastern Ontario evacuated after threats across province

Ontario Provincial Police are aware of evacuations at schools in eastern Ontario after several bomb threats were made across the province.

Schools in the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO), have been evacuated, along with numerous schools in northern Ontario.

OPP is investigating multiple bomb threats across Northern + Eastern Ontario targeting multiple schools and other facilities. As a precaution many schools are closed. Contact schools for more information. Local officers and OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team are engaged. 1/2 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 1, 2023

"The threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment," OPP said in a news release.

Police said local officers and OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team are engaged, but encouraged concerned parents and guardians to contact schools directly for more information.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the CSDCEO for comment.

The Cornwall Police Service said it is also aware of the situation but is not disclosing specifics. Police said the board has sent a letter to parents indicating further action.

#545 - The Cornwall Police Service is aware of the current situation involving the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) and are working collaboratively with schools. — Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) November 1, 2023

Students from École secondaire catholique Embrun who spoke to CTV News Ottawa at the scene said they were told to evacuate but were not given any details about why.

Syvlie Bourbonnais said her son called her to say that the school was being evacuated.

"They were told that apparently there was a bomb threat for catholic schools," she said. "That's all we know. We didn't get contacted by the school or the board, it was just the kids calling us."

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), a public school board in the region, said in a statement that although no threats have been made to any UCDSB schools, it is taking additional precautions Wednesday.

"All external doors will be locked, which will be a change at our secondary schools, and extra attention will be paid to those who are seeking to enter the building," the board said. "Students will also be kept indoors for the remainder of the day, however dismissals and pick-up routines will continue as usual."

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), which has schools in Ottawa, said it also received a bomb threat email, but Ottawa police recommended against closing or evacuating schools.

"The Police department will continue the investigation and will keep the administration informed. Rest assured, dear parents and guardians, that the safety and well-being students and staff are our priority," a note to families said.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Ottawa police for more details about the local investigation.

Numerous bomb threats in northern Ontario were made overnight. OPP said the threats targeted schools across northeast and northwest regions, demanding payment. Affected schools have been closed as a precaution.

No evidence of any devices has been found, police said.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have more details as they become available.