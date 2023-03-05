Running for a cause: Ottawa Goggins Challenge raising thousands for Cornerstone Housing for Women

A local charity run has raised thousands for an Ottawa women's shelter, but it was no ordinary event.

The 2023 annual Ottawa Goggins Charity Challenge takes 48 hours to complete. It’s based on an event started by David Goggins, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and fitness enthusiast. Runners run four miles or 6.4 kilometers every four hours.

The runners taking part this year started at 8 p.m. Friday. Their goal is to raise funds for Ottawa’s Cornerstone housing for women.

Leah Jamieson, one of the organizers of the challenge, says the support they have received from friends and family and the broader community is inspiring for all the runners involved.

"It’s a way we can combine our passion for running with our passion for women and being connected to our city and organisations that do such great work," Jamieson said. "We had a community member in the Glebe start her own relay team and it’s been so neat seeing other people mobilized to support their community."

Sidney Brockie took up the challenge and on Sunday. After hours of running, she is feeling good, knowing what she has accomplished has helped others.

"It’s a cool way to push yourself but have it be meaningful," Brockie said. "I definitely see it growing; it grew over 100 per cent from last year to this year, so the sky does seem to be the limit."

The event has been such a success this year that even before the final leg is run, organizers said they surpassed their goal of $10,000.

The Dominion City Brewing Company the start and finish for the last 6.4 kilometers, have been supporting the challenge since it started. The company hosted a barbecue at the finish line, giving $2 from every beer sold at the event back to the fundraiser.

Carolyn Thompson, the other half of the duo organising this year's event, says supporting the community while doing something you love makes the hours of running worth it.

"We started this because we love running. Last year, we incorporated a fundraising element and it been the most fulfilling thing we have done," Thompson said. "I think our goal will be to keep growing."