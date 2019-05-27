

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa's police service confirms with CTV News that a runner died after collapsing during Ottawa Race Weekend on Sunday.

It is not yet known if the 35-year-old runner was participating in the half or full-marathon.

Ottawa Race Weekend has issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of the participants in this weekend's events. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Thank you to the first responders and onsite Ottawa Hospital team, many of whom are volunteers, for their work and support during our event.” - John Halvorsen, Director

Paramedics say 11 patients required treatment Sunday. Many of the participants experiencing symptoms related to exhaustion, dehydration, and heart problems.

In a news release, paramedics also disclosed that a man in his 30s "suffered a cardiac arrest on the course near Pretoria Bridge and required aggressive resuscitation."

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.